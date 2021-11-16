Canandaigua National Corp Sells 597 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 10.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

