Jarvis Securities plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50 (LON:JIM)

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JIM opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £131.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Jarvis Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 368.90 ($4.82).

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

