McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Increased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $68,064,375,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 496.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $13,983,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $221.93 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $168.88 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

