Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Critical Review

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seres Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 166.75%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.67%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -21.79% -22.73% -10.29% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -58.08% -50.10%

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 21.56 -$89.13 million ($0.38) -20.55 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.08) -3.56

Larimar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Larimar Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

