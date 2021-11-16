Brokerages Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 53.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

