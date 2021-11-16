Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 158.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Frontline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,729,000 after purchasing an additional 611,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.12.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

