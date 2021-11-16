Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $197.55, but opened at $190.65. Unity Software shares last traded at $190.89, with a volume of 58,493 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $4,154,749.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,912,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock worth $161,251,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.46 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.