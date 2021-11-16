SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SILV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 427,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 130,123 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

