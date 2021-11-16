PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

