Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,175,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 423,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,968,000 after purchasing an additional 95,776 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.09, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

