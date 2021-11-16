Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $400,448.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $400,448.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001937 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00217514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISIKCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.