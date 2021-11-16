Paybswap Achieves Market Capitalization of $931,838.64 (PAYB)

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Paybswap has a total market cap of $931,838.64 and approximately $188,999.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Paybswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00069369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00093265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,157.15 or 1.00135700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.14 or 0.07012996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Paybswap

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

