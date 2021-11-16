Short Interest in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Drops By 90.0%

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the October 14th total of 26,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $72,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter worth $969,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after buying an additional 383,003 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter valued at $7,809,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

