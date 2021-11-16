ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Update

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKTX traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. 11,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,255. ProtoKinetix has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

About ProtoKinetix

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

