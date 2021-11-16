Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 111,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,672. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inhibikase Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inhibikase Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

