Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.
TSN opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $84.82.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
