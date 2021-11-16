Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $60.52 and a 1 year high of $84.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.