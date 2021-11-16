Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $167.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -155.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.09. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $556,508.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,256 shares of company stock worth $46,762,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

