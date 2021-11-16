Woodstock Corp Invests $544,000 in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,551 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $13,711,630. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

