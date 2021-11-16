Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 660 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,523,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,259,000 after purchasing an additional 325,944 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 841.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $186.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

