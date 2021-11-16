Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,519 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

