Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,128 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up approximately 1.6% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock opened at $129.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.60 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.