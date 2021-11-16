Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.14.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.