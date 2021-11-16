Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,510 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.03.

NYSE USB opened at $60.46 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

