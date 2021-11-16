State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.22 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $680.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.06. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.71 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,170,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

