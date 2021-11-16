State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,100 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after buying an additional 643,591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,076,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,533,000 after buying an additional 58,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

