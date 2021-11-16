State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,388 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $16,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock worth $101,396,175. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

SCHW stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.98 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

