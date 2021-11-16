TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 151,202 shares during the period. TELUS comprises 3.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of TELUS worth $72,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.