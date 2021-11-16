First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,329,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,398,000 after buying an additional 267,857 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,254,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,020,000 after buying an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $16,582,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHP opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average is $80.61. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

