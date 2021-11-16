Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,215 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of Research Solutions worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 20.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSSS opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 million, a P/E ratio of -128.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.63. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

