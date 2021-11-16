Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 701.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 89,517 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 59.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.61. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $147.07 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

