Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 574 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $519.89 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $523.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

