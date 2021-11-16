Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Stock Position Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) by 80.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Legato Merger were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGO opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10. Legato Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.