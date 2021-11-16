Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.51 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,429,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 1,044,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $25,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of X opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.
United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
