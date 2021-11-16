Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.51 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 250,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,429,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% during the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 1,044,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $25,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of X opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.