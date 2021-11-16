Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84,671 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

NYSE JWN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,322.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

