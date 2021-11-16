Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.360-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.50 million-$165.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.75 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of FIVN opened at $163.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.52 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average is $173.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

