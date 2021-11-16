Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 3,999.70

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,999.70 ($52.26).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 3,144 ($41.08) on Friday. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,651 ($34.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,340.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,402.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In other Bellway news, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 3,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($45.14) per share, with a total value of £108,970.70 ($142,370.92). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

