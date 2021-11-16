Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives C$31.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$15.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.84%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

