Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,805.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $47.20 or 0.00077838 BTC on major exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.52 million and $4,805.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00217801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,633 coins. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.