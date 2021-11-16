Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Strong-Buy

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $393.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard's have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year in the fiscal third quarter. This marked the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand, which somewhat offset global supply-chain issues, including shipping delays and disruptions in the transportation network. Strength in children's apparel as well as men's wear and accessories bode well. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

DDS traded up $9.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.42. 2,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,897. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $364.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 44.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

