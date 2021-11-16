TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.70.

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $267.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $161.35 and a 52-week high of $271.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.23.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 717.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.