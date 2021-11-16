Brokerages Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,758. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

