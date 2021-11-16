Brokerages Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $45.50

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.30. 7,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $788,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

