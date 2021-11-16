Ergo (ERG) Achieves Market Cap of $281.99 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $281.99 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $8.81 or 0.00014423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,074.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.03 or 0.07070135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.97 or 0.00389638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.71 or 0.01003222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00084441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.13 or 0.00406280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00268421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005126 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

