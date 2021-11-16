SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Up 23% Over Last 7 Days

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001842 BTC on major exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $411,183.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00069369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00093265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,157.15 or 1.00135700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.14 or 0.07012996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,244,353 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LAUNCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.