Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $890,062.50 and approximately $13,733.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0978 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00069369 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00093265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,157.15 or 1.00135700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.14 or 0.07012996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

