MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in October

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the October 14th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MTNOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. 8,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,515. MTN Group has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.