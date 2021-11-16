PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the October 14th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PTXKY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 2,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

