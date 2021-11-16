Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Announces Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.61. 15,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,156. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.24.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

