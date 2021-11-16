Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2021 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

11/8/2021 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $55.00 to $92.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $121.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

10/11/2021 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

10/6/2021 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $89.88. The stock had a trading volume of 130,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

