The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.9% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $15.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.15. 127,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,662. The firm has a market cap of $407.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

